Many hoteliers interested in Ministry’s program of subsidized holidays

Most hoteliers have been very interested in the new program of subsidized holidays that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism will implement from May until end of June since almost 200 hotels from all over Cyprus have responded to the call.

As a comparison, it must be noted that in the Ministry’s previous program implemented from December 2021 until March 2022 just 80 hotels had participated.

It is also noted that a large number of hotels has removed from the program of subsidized holiday the days coinciding with this year’s Holy Spirit Monday on 13 June.

According to the program, the hotels’ maximum price is 100 euros (including VAT) for a double room, with breakfast, per day. For the period 1st May until 9th June, the minimum stay is two nights and for the period 10th June until 31st July is three nights.

