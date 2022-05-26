Whats OnConcertsMANOWAR Live in Zante on June 24

MANOWAR Live in Zante on June 24

MANOWAR have confirmed another show on their “Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour ‘22/’23”. For the first time ever, MANOWAR will perform in Cyprus!
The outdoor show will take place on June 24, 2022 at ZANTE Venue in Limassol, Cyprus.
“Once again the persistence of the MANOWAR fans has triumphed!” said Joey DeMaio. “We’re excited coming to Cyprus and celebrating true metal with the Greatest Fans In The World!”
When Friday, June 24 at 8.30 pm
Where Zante, Limassol
By Lisa Liberti
