NewsLocalMANOWAR in Cyprus for the first time ever!

MANOWAR in Cyprus for the first time ever!

111
111

Now it’s 75% sold out already! Get ready.

For the first time ever, MANOWAR will perform in Cyprus on June 24th! Celebrating the anniversaries of EIGHT signature albums.

🔥 Numerous gold and platinum awards and more than 35 tours headlining venues that have averaged between 10,000 and 50,000 sold-out seats!

🔥 The “LOUDEST BAND IN THE WORLD” by the Guinness Book of World Records!

🔥 The world record for the LONGEST HEAVY METAL CONCERT!

🔥 The first metal band to design and build their own speaker cabinets and now their OWN GUITARS! And the first to record in Dolby 5.1.

🔥 MANOWAR’s influence in the Rock Music industry is undeniable!

JUST ONE NIGHT!

📍Zante Venue, Limassol

⏱June, 24, 2022

Become the LEGEND of the MANOWAR concert in CYPRUS!

▶️ Get your tickets right now: https://mmi.com.cy/manowar_en

By george
Previous articleSpain wilts under the earliest heatwave in more than 40 years
Next articleBeijing tests millions, isolates thousands over COVID cluster at 24-hour bar

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros