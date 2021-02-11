Police arrest man who killed wife, son in Ergates village – UPDATED

Police arrested around 10:30am on Thursday a 58-year-old Greek Cypriot man who earlier in the day knifed to death in their home in Ergates village his wife, 52, and son 20, before running away.

The mentally ill man also injured his other son, 25, who is now hospitalised but out of danger, according to police.

Police launched a manhunt and also used a helicopter before spotting the car of the man at a deserted home at Halepianes area in Nicosia. A knife was found in his possession.

Ergates community leader Andreas Georgiou had said it was a quiet poor family to whom they provided food packages from time to time.