News World Manhattan prosecutor steps down, ending stand-off with AG Barr

Manhattan prosecutor steps down, ending stand-off with AG Barr

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Geoffrey S. Berman attends a news conference on the indictment of Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, David Correia, and Andrey Kukushnin for various charges related to violations of U.S. federal election laws in New York City, U.S., October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 

A stand-off over the independence of one of the country’s most important prosecutor’s offices ended on Saturday when Geoffrey Berman agreed to step down as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the office that had been investigating President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani.

Berman’s confirmation of his departure came after Attorney General William Barr told him he had been fired by Trump at Barr’s request, and that Berman’s hand-picked No. 2, Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, would become Acting U.S. Attorney until a permanent replacement is installed.

Under Strauss’ leadership, Berman said the office could continue its “tradition of integrity and independence.”

Berman’s office, which is known for prosecuting the most high profile terrorism cases, Wall Street financial crimes and government corruption, has not shied from taking on figures in Trump’s orbit.

It oversaw the prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, indicted two Giuliani associates and launched a probe into Giuliani in connection with his efforts to dig up dirt on Trump’s political adversaries in Ukraine.

Giuliani has not formally been accused of any wrongdoing.

The standoff with Berman follows the latest in a series of moves by Barr that critics say are meant to benefit Trump politically and undermine the independence of the Justice Department.

It also comes as Trump has sought to purge officials perceived as not fully supporting him. In recent weeks he has fired a series of agency watchdogs, including one who played a key role in Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.

The row with Berman began late Friday, when Barr unexpectedly announced that Berman was stepping down and would be replaced by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton.

Berman, however, issued a statement of his own, saying he had no intention of stepping down until the Senate confirmed his successor, and that his office’s investigations would continue.

On Friday, Barr said he had picked Craig Carpenito, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New Jersey, to serve as Acting U.S. Attorney until Clayton’s confirmation.

But in a letter on Saturday to Berman, Barr back-tracked from that plan, saying Strauss would take over in an acting capacity.

One former Southern District prosecutor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Barr’s initial decision to install Carpenito was a “huge departure” from normal practice.

In the letter, Barr said he was “surprised and quite disappointed” by Berman’s statement late on Friday night in which he refused to quit his job, and he accused Berman of choosing “public spectacle over public service.”

“I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so,” Barr said.

‘I DON’T GET INVOLVED’

Trump told Fox News Channel he approved Barr’s request, and said he did not know Giuliani was being investigated by Berman, although he had read that recently.

“If (Barr) wants to do something … I don’t get involved,” Trump said in an interview. “But the president has to sign a document, where I guess you give it your OK. And he wants to run his operation, and that’s okay with me.”

Asked if Barr said why he wanted to fire Berman, Trump said: “We spent very little time talking about it, but I have a lot of respect for Attorney General Barr.”

Although Berman agreed to step down on Saturday, it did not end the political controversy swirling around his highly unusual firing. It comes after Barr intervened in February to scale back a sentencing recommendation for Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone over the advice of career prosecutors.

Then in May, Barr asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal case against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn, again prompting questions about whether he was acting in the president’s personal interest.

Jerrold Nadler, the Chairman of the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee, said he has launched an investigation into Berman’s termination.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the firing appeared to have “base and improper motives,” while the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Diane Feinstein, urged the panel’s chairman, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, to launch an investigation into “political interference in the work of the Justice Department.”

Putting a spotlight on prosecutors in the Southern District of New York, a new book by John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, alleges that the president once promised Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he would oust prosecutors in Berman’s office who were investigating a Turkish bank, Halkbank, for evading U.S. sanctions against Iran.

“The president said to Erdogan at one point, ‘Look, those prosecutors in New York are Obama people. Wait till I get my people in and then we’ll take care of this.'” Bolton told ABC News in a pre-taped interview set to air on Sunday.

Berman’s office ultimately secured an indictment against the bank, and the case is ongoing.

Barr, in his letter to Berman, said his departure would not impede ongoing investigations, and that any allegations of improper interference in a case should be referred to the Justice Department’s inspector general.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article24 year old arrested for child porn
Next articleMainly fine, 37 C inland and 30 C on coast

Top Stories

World

Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of...
Read more
Local

Crossing points reopened on Sunday, special conditions apply

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The Republic of Cyprus put into effect on Sunday the decision taken last Friday to reopen the crossing points for Cypriot citizens and all...
Read more
World

UK authorities say they are treating park stabbing spree as terrorism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is being...
Read more
Local

Venue fined €4000 for breaking decree

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A Larnaca venue was fined €4000 on Saturday night for breaking the decree that sets a maximum of 150 guests at outdoor premises as...
Read more
World

Serbians head to polls in Europe’s first post-lockdown election

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Serbians go to polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in Europe's first national election since coronavirus lockdowns took effect some three months...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioles

Andreas Nicolaides -
This is pasta with a very Cypriot twist! The Ravioles (ravioli) are handmade village pasta made with flour, olive oil and eggs and has...
Read more
Local Food

Halloumi, watermelon and mint salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Halloumi cheese and fresh, juicy watermelon are a fantastic salty-sweet pair. In Cyprus, fresh halloumi slices are served with watermelon for breakfast or dessert,...
Read more
Local Food

Afelia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cubes of tender, pork meat (shoulder or belly pork) are marinated in wine, coriander seeds, olive oil and bay leaves and seasoned with salt...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of...
Read more
World

UK authorities say they are treating park stabbing spree as terrorism

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A stabbing rampage in the southern English town of Reading, in which three people were killed and three others were seriously wounded, is being...
Read more
World

Serbians head to polls in Europe’s first post-lockdown election

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Serbians go to polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in Europe's first national election since coronavirus lockdowns took effect some three months...
Read more
World

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day and nearly half of those in the Americas,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros