Mandria Music Festival on May 15

Charity music festival incorporating Mandria’s new town square opening event. The festival starts at 1 pm and continues well into the evening.
This year’s chosen charity is The Dancing Queen Foundation (see our website for further information).
Come along and support the case!
When Sunday, May 15 at 1 pm
Where Platia Nikis (Town Square), Mandria, Paphos
Tickets €5
Event by Mandria Fest, The Sunset Sound and Island Angels