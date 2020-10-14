Mandatory use of mask – Clarifications and exceptions

The use of masks for the general public, aged 12 and above, is now mandatory in all enclosed indoor spaces where there are more than one person, aiming to protect all citizens and Public Health from COVID-19. Also in the following:

Transportation means

Workers at construction sites (when more than one person transported by car)

Elevators

Exceptions:

Homes

People actively eating or drinking

People travelling in private

During physical exercise

Cooks only during cooking

People with special mental/developmental disorders who do not comply with the use of mask

People with serious neurological/neuromuscular disease who cannot deal with the mask

People with malformations and or injuries

The above will be in force as of 15 October 2020.

It is reminded that those found nor wearing a mask will have to pay a fine of 300 euros.

(philenews)