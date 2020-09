A 31-year-old man was arrested late on Wednesday after police found out white powder and plant material in his home in Famagusta area following a search.

Police said five cylindrical plastic containers containing white powder weighing one gram, another container containing plant material weighing about three grams and two tubes full of liquid were confiscated.

These have been sent to the state laboratory for tests and the man, who has been questioned, was released until results are out.