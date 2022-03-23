NewsLocalMan, woman suspected of buying goods with suspended bank account cheques

Man, woman suspected of buying goods with suspended bank account cheques

Police
Police

A man and a woman in their late thirties on Tuesday were arrested after police suspected they were buying goods or services using cheques of a company whose bank account is suspended.

Police also said they are investigating 12 such incidents believed to have taken place in various shops in Nicosia between February 26 and March 15 this year.

According to the investigations so far, four unidentified persons visited the above stores and after proceeding with the purchase of goods or services they paid with cheques of a specific company.

However, the bank account to which the cheques corresponded to is closed.

Apparently, these cheques were in abandoned premises of the company in question and should have been destroyed.

Only a 39year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have bee arrested in connection with the case so far.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTen people fined in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures
Next articleUK inflation hits 30-year high of 6.2%

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros