Man, woman suspected of buying goods with suspended bank account cheques

A man and a woman in their late thirties on Tuesday were arrested after police suspected they were buying goods or services using cheques of a company whose bank account is suspended.

Police also said they are investigating 12 such incidents believed to have taken place in various shops in Nicosia between February 26 and March 15 this year.

According to the investigations so far, four unidentified persons visited the above stores and after proceeding with the purchase of goods or services they paid with cheques of a specific company.

However, the bank account to which the cheques corresponded to is closed.

Apparently, these cheques were in abandoned premises of the company in question and should have been destroyed.

Only a 39year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have bee arrested in connection with the case so far.