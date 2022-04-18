Man with a hunting gun at Emba incidents wanted

NewsLocalMan with a hunting gun at Emba incidents wanted

The Police are investigating a case of possession and carrying a hinting gun in relation with the incidents that took place at Friday evening in Emba village.

The incidents occurred when a resident told a Syrian man not to park his car exactly outside his door but some Syrians reacted and attacked the locals with bats and knifes. The locals also got involved and as a result a street fight occurred with the participation of several young people of Emba.

The Police received invitation that during the incidents a Greek Cypriot was holding a hunting weapon and was threatening people. The Paphos CID secured an arrest warrant and is seeking the man.

