Man who stabbed his victim disappears

The health condition of a 35-year-old Syrian who was the victim of a murder attack at a place near the construction where both men are working, is out of danger. The man has a serious injury at the lung and is being treated at the Limassol General Hospital.

At the same time, the Limassol CID investigators are doing everything possible to find the culprit who has disappeared. Searches also take place in the district of Famagusta where the man used to live before.

It seems that the motive is financial differences.

