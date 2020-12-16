News Local Man who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

Man who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

An angry over the island’s imposed covid-19 restrictions man who runs a dance school in Limassol is wanted by police for threats he made against them on Tuesday evening.

Specifically, he called Limassol Police Department and told an officer that he would open the school up until 10 in the evening on Monday and that he would shoot anyone who would try to stop him.

Measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus ban the operation of gyms and dance schools up until December 31. And there is also a curfew all across Cyprus between 9 in the evening and 6 in the morning.

The man, whom police went to his home to arrest but was not there, also told the officer who answered the phone that the government had given him a cheque for a mere €180 to live on.

After his threat police went to his house but could not find him, and an arrest warrant has been issued, police said on Wednesday.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFour premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures
Next articleParty before lock down in London

Top Stories

Photos

Party before lock down in London

Andreas Nicolaides -
People party on a street as pubs shut for the night due to tier 3 restrictions in Soho, as the spread of the coronavirus...
Read more
Local

Man who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

Annie Charalambous -
An angry over the island’s imposed covid-19 restrictions man who runs a dance school in Limassol is wanted by police for threats he made...
Read more
Local

Four premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 47 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of...
Read more
Local

Isolated showers on Wednesday with yellow alert for stormy weather

Annie Charalambous -
Isolated showers in the morning on Wednesday, increased cloud coverage at times in the afternoon. A yellow warning for rainfall and thunderstorms is in effect...
Read more
Local

339 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 91, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Four premises, 47 citizens fined over breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police booked 47 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to curb the spread of...
Read more
Local

Isolated showers on Wednesday with yellow alert for stormy weather

Annie Charalambous -
Isolated showers in the morning on Wednesday, increased cloud coverage at times in the afternoon. A yellow warning for rainfall and thunderstorms is in effect...
Read more
Local

339 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. Specifically, one man aged 91, with underlying conditions, who had been treated...
Read more
Local

Police investigates law offices regarding naturalization cases

gavriella -
As of this morning, Police teams are investigating various law offices in Larnaca in an effort to find evidence regarding the case of naturalizations. According...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros