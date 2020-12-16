Man who runs dance school threatens police over covid restrictions

An angry over the island’s imposed covid-19 restrictions man who runs a dance school in Limassol is wanted by police for threats he made against them on Tuesday evening.

Specifically, he called Limassol Police Department and told an officer that he would open the school up until 10 in the evening on Monday and that he would shoot anyone who would try to stop him.

Measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus ban the operation of gyms and dance schools up until December 31. And there is also a curfew all across Cyprus between 9 in the evening and 6 in the morning.

The man, whom police went to his home to arrest but was not there, also told the officer who answered the phone that the government had given him a cheque for a mere €180 to live on.

After his threat police went to his house but could not find him, and an arrest warrant has been issued, police said on Wednesday.