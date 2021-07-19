NewsLocalMan who killed his sister in Klavdia sentenced to 25 years in...

Man who killed his sister in Klavdia sentenced to 25 years in jail

The Larnaca Assize Court sentenced the 23-year-old Elias Harpas from Kavdia in Larnaca who was found guilty for the murder of his sister Maria on 5 May 2020, to 25 years in prison.

The 23-year-old is charged with manslaughter and theft of eight Chinese bullets from the National Court.

According to the facts of the case, the 23-year-old shot with his G3 type military rifle his sister while they were both in the living room. The 21-year-old pregnant victim was shot in the head resulting in fatal injuries.

gavriella
