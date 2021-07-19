Man who killed his sister in Klavdia sentenced to 25 years in jail

The Larnaca Assize Court sentenced the 23-year-old Elias Harpas from Kavdia in Larnaca who was found guilty for the murder of his sister Maria on 5 May 2020, to 25 years in prison.

The 23-year-old is charged with manslaughter and theft of eight Chinese bullets from the National Court.

According to the facts of the case, the 23-year-old shot with his G3 type military rifle his sister while they were both in the living room. The 21-year-old pregnant victim was shot in the head resulting in fatal injuries.

