The Famagusta District Court in Paralimni sentenced a 38-year-old man of Turkish origin to 20-days in prison for disturbing peace on 3 May.

Specifically, on that day, the 38-year-old man went to the Paralimni District Welfare Office demanding to be paid an allowance. Driving an electric scooter in a dangerous say, he was threatening to enter into the building, endangering the lives of citizens there.

The Welfare Office filed a complaint with the Paralimni Police Station against the 38-year-old.