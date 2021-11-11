Man was fishing illegally and threatened Fishery Department inspectors with a spear gun

NewsLocalMan was fishing illegally and threatened Fishery Department inspectors with a spear...

The Police in Paphos are investigating a case of illegal fishing with the use of spear gun at night following a relevant complaint by the Fishery Department. The man also seems to have threatened with his spear gun the inspectors of the Department who found him carrying out his illegal activities.

The man was found after a tip from the Fishery Department. Inspectors of the Fishery Department saw a man fishing with a spear gun in a sea area of Paphos at 21.00, something that is strictly prohibited. The man had been accused of similar actions in the past and during the check he did not cooperate. He even threatened the inspectors with his spear gun.

The Police continue the investigations.

By gavriella
