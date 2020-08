Police said on Monday that a man is wanted in relation to a robbery case committed on July 21 in Strovolos.

The suspect, pictured below, is described as 1.75m tall, of average build, about 25 years old.

According to information, the case concerns an attack on a delivery man.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate him please contact Nicosia Police at 22802222 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.