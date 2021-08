Police are looking for information that could help locate HIRAN SHANE DE SILVA, 37 from Sri Lanka, against who an arrest warrant is pending. De Silva is wanted regarding a case under investigation for written threats about a murder that took place between April 2020 and 30 June 2021 in Limassol.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057 and 25-805397, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.