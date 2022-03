The Police are releasing the photo and information of a person of interest aiming to collect information that might help track him down.

The man is Christos Kostantinou, 39 from Nicosia against who an arrest warrant has been issued for various offences that took place between 1 January 2021 and 17 February 2022, in the districts of Nicosia and Famagusta.

Anyone with any information is request to call the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.