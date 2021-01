Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man regarding a case of theft from a shop, an offense that occurred around 10:45 this morning.

The unidentified man seems to have left the scene in a white MITSUBISHI LANCER car, with license plates HAH3114.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paralimni Police Station on 23-803028, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)