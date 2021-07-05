NewsLocalMan wanted for stealing a bicycle (PHOTO)

Man wanted for stealing a bicycle (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man who stole a bicycle. The Police are releasing the man’s photo aiming to collect information that might help in identifying and finding him. The bicycle was stolen on 7 May, around 13:10 from an area of Strovolos in Nicosia. It was a blue “RALEIGH” bicycle that was taken from a house at Thermopylon Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Nicosia Police Station on 22-802370 or 22-802371, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

By gavriella
