Police are looking for information that could help locate Keafoon Elvis from Cameroon, 39, regarding the offense of stealing 53,000 euros, an offence that took place on 13 February at a hotel in Larnaca. They are releasing his photo in an effort to find his location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24-804060, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

philenews