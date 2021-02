Police are looking for information that could help locate Sotiris Georgiou Kammougiaros, 41, from Limassol, whose photo is released today, for property theft and for traffic violations, offences that were committed in Limassol, 9-10 February 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)