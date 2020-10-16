Man wanted for murder of 36-year-old woman arrested

Police have arrested Lithuanian Aistis Mikalauskas wanted in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Iryna Hurskaya from Belarus, found dead in her home in Ayios Tyhonas in Limassol, last Sunday.

Hurskaya, the divorced mother of three, was found dead by her 15-year-old son and one of her girlfriends who was ringing her mobile for hours and got concerned from receiving no answer.

According to information, the Police received a tip from a citizen that a person looking like the wanted man was seen in Agios Tychonas. A policeman went to the house of the wanted man’s mother and indeed saw the man, who tried to escape. The policeman chased him and managed to arrest him.

The suspect was led to the Limassol CID and is expected to be interrogated.

In a posting on Twitter, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis thanked the citizens and the Limassol Police for the arrest.

(philenews)