Police are looking for information that could help locate the person seen on the photo released, in relation with a case of theft from a kiosk, an offence committed in in the district of Nicosia, on 5 March 2021. The photo was taken from the kiosk’s camera and is released in the hope of receiving any information that could help the authorities.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)