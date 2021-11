Police are looking for information that could help locate ERACLES ERACLEOUS, 41, from Larnaca, regarding the offense of forgery and securing money under false pretenses, offences that were committed in Xylotymbou on 9 October. The Police are releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might lead to his arrest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Famagusta CID on 23-803040, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.