Police are looking for information that could help locate Christakis (Christos) Anthias, 46 from Paralimni, against who arrest warrants have been issue for failing to appear in Court in the Districts of Famagusta and Larnaca.

The Police are releasing his photo in an effort to collect information that might assist in finding him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact The Police Station at Paralimni on 23-803028, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.