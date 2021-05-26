NewsLocalMan wanted for extortion of money under false pretenses

Man wanted for extortion of money under false pretenses

Police are looking for information that could help locate Ioannis Siakolas, 47 for the extrortion of money under false pretenses.

The man’s photo is released regarding the case under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805023, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Note: The photo of the wanted person can only be published exclusively for the purpose it is released to the press. Any other publishing might be against the legislation on personal data.

By gavriella
