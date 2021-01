Police are looking for information that could help locate Vasilis Pandouris from Trachoni, Limassol, regarding the offense of possession of drugs with the intent to supply. The police released the photo of the 43-year-old aiming to collect information that will help locating him.

An arrest warrant has been issued against Pandouris.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)