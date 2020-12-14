Man wanted for drug case (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate a person involved in a case under investigation regarding drugs. Police released details on the suspect as well as his photo aiming to collect information that might help in his arrest.

The suspect is IOSIF IOSIF, 35 and there is an arrest warrant against him.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Paphos CID on 26-806160 or 26-806053, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Within the investigation of the case the Police arrested on 10 December a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old man since after searching their residence cocaine and cannabis were found as well as 9,969 euros.

