Marios Charalambous, 34, pictured below, is still wanted by Police in connection to cases of conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, and breaking and entering as well as car theft, offences committed between April 4 and September 23 in Limassol.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate him please contact Limassol Police at 25805057 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.