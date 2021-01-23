News Local Man wanted for breaking into buildings and burglary (PHOTO)

Man wanted for breaking into buildings and burglary (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate Constantin Raoul Mitala, 21, from Romania, permanent resident of Cyprus, regarding the offense of breaking into buildings and burglary.

The burglaries occurred between 12 and 22 December in a shop and some offices in Limassol. From the offices he stole 200 euros and nothing from the shop.

The police released his photo in an effort to collect information that might lead to his location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleProblems to the tracing system lead to wrong SMSs for contacts of confirmed cases
Next articleMainly fine on Saturday with high cloud

Top Stories

World

Larry King dies at 87

gavriella -
Larry King dies at 87. Photo taken at his concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on January 25, 2012. (Reuters)
Read more
World

Russia: Vladivostok police detains Navalny supporters

gavriella -
At least 35 Russians were detained on Saturday (January 23) in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok at a rally for the release of...
Read more
Local

Police begin investigation of athlete’s accusations for sexual abuse

gavriella -
Police has began the investigation of accusations made by female shooting athlete Andri Eleftheriou for sexual abuse. Eleftheriou spoke about these allegations a few...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests major factor for possible COVID-19 relaxations Ministry says

gavriella -
The results of rapid tests carried out on the population of Cyprus constitute a major factor for any possible relaxations in COVID-19 measures and...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud

gavriella -
Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud developing initially. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning strong, 4 to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police begin investigation of athlete’s accusations for sexual abuse

gavriella -
Police has began the investigation of accusations made by female shooting athlete Andri Eleftheriou for sexual abuse. Eleftheriou spoke about these allegations a few...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests major factor for possible COVID-19 relaxations Ministry says

gavriella -
The results of rapid tests carried out on the population of Cyprus constitute a major factor for any possible relaxations in COVID-19 measures and...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud

gavriella -
Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud developing initially. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning strong, 4 to...
Read more
Local

Problems to the tracing system lead to wrong SMSs for contacts of confirmed cases

gavriella -
It seems that there has been a problems to the Health Ministry’s tracing system for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to information, wrong...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros