Man wanted for breaking into buildings and burglary (PHOTO)

Police are looking for information that could help locate Constantin Raoul Mitala, 21, from Romania, permanent resident of Cyprus, regarding the offense of breaking into buildings and burglary.

The burglaries occurred between 12 and 22 December in a shop and some offices in Limassol. From the offices he stole 200 euros and nothing from the shop.

The police released his photo in an effort to collect information that might lead to his location.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

