Man wanted for breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft (photo)

The man (pictured) is wanted by Police in connection with cases of breaking and entering as well as for a motor vehicle theft that took place recently in Famagusta area.

Specifically, one breaking and entering and one attempted breaking and entering were committed on September 21 at a car dealership and a credit institution respectively, in Paralimni. The motor vehicle theft was also committed on September 21 in Paralimni.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate him please contact Famagusta Police at 23803040 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.