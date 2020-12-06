Hit and run driver wanted for accident with 12-year-old bicycle rider

Police are looking for information that could help locate an unidentified man who was involved in an accident with a 12-year-old student yesterday in Limassol.

Around 17:30 yesterday in Pano Polemidia, an unidentified man attempted to overtake a preceding car and as a result entered into the opposite direction and crashed with a bicycle driven by the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was injured but the unidentified driver abandoned the scene. However, part of the mirror of his car was found and confiscated by police as evidence.

From descriptions given to the Police the vehicle is a saloon, possibly Jaguar X Type, color silver or gold.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

Investigations on the incident are ongoing.

(philenews)