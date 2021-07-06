NewsLocalMan wanted by Ukrainian authorities arrested at Larnaca Airport

Man wanted by Ukrainian authorities arrested at Larnaca Airport

A 31-year-old man who was wanted by the Ukrainian authorities was yesterday arrested at Larnaca Airport.

Upon his arrival in Cyprus and during passport check it was ascertained that he was wanted in Ukraine for the offence of ongoing recruiting of person aiming at exploitation in prostitution.

The man was today taken before the Larnaca District Court for the beginning of the procedure for his extradition to Ukraine. The Court ordered that he remains in prison until the beginning of the procedure on 30 July.

The Larnaca CID continues the investigation.

By gavriella
