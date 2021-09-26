Man wanted after ‘home turned into psychoactive plants nursery’ raid

A 35-year-old man from Larnaca district is wanted after drug squad members raided his home and found cannabis plants but also magic mushrooms cultivated in a professional way.

Police also said on Sunday that his 59-year-old father, who was present during the raid, has been arrested and remanded in custody for three days in a bid to help investigations.

From the ‘home turned into psychoactive plants nursery’ police confiscated 18 cannabis plants, two packages of magic mushroom cultivation and other items related to growing and packaging of these drugs.