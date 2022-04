A 53-year-old man was using his car as a taxi for the trafficking of drugs. Following evaluation of information, members of the Police stopped just before midnight the car at Germasoyia in Limassol.

The car was searched and three plastic bags with dry cannabis as well as another 11 packages with a white substance were found.

The 53-year-old man was arrested. A search of his home followed with his written consent and more drugs were found.

The anti-drug policemen continue the investigations.