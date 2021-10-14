Man tried to suffocate his wife with a pillow

NewsLocalMan tried to suffocate his wife with a pillow

Last August, a woman filed a complaint against her husband claiming that he had tried to smother her with a pillow, in front of the eyes of their 15-year-old son. The Police managed to arrest the 45-year-old foreign husband only yesterday and he was led before the Nicosia District Court which ordered his eight-day remand in custody.

The Police are investigating a case of attempted murder against him. According to information not only he attempted to suffocate his wife, but he was repeatedly beating both her and their children.

It is noted that the unit of the Nicosia CID investigating cases of violence in the family is investigating more than 50 cases every month, a number that is increasing, something that causes concern to the authorities.

