Man swept away by water while trying to cross river

Man swept away by water while trying to cross river

A young man attempted to cross Tremithos River with his vehicle and as a result it was swept away by the water.

Andreas Kettis, spokesman of the Fire Service, appeared strict. In a posting on twitter he asked the public to finally listen to the warning of the Fire Department.

In the said case men of the Larnaca Fire Department managed to save the young man.

Furthermore, the Fire Service responded to 13 calls due to the torrential rain. The calls had to do with removing trees, flooding and removal of cars in flooded roads.

