News Local Man suffers serious head injury following altercation in Paphos (update)

An altercation between three men in Paphos resulted in the serious injury of a 39 year old, who suffered a fractured skull and was rushed to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Police found the injured man outside his home in Paphos at noon today following a report of an altercation.

He appeared to be intoxicated and was initially taken to the Paphos General ER. Due to the seriousness of his injury, he was then rushed to the Nicosia General.

According to a witness account, two people were causing a commotion outside the 39 year olds’ house and an argument followed when he came out to wave them away.

One of them, a 30 year old, returned and appears to have hit the victim over the head with a stone and fled the scene. He was arrested early this afternoon.

CID Paphos are investigating.

By Constantinos Tsintas
