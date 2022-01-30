Man suffers serious burns as gas cylinder explodes while cooking

A 56 year old man suffered extensive burns as a gas cylinder exploded while cooking in his Paphos apartment early yesterday evening.

According to a city police precinct spokesperson, the fire service received a call of a fire at an apartment just after seven.

A preliminary search of the scene established that the fire broke out while the man was cooking and further examination showed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

The man was rushed to the Paphos General with first, second and third degree burns and due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred today to the Nicosia General Hospital’s burns clinic.