NewsLocalMan suffers serious burns as gas cylinder explodes while cooking

Man suffers serious burns as gas cylinder explodes while cooking

Gas Cylinders
Gas Cylinders

 

A 56 year old man suffered extensive burns as a gas cylinder exploded while cooking in his Paphos apartment early yesterday evening.

According to a city police precinct spokesperson, the fire service received a call of a fire at an apartment just after seven.

A preliminary search of the scene established that the fire broke out while the man was cooking and further examination showed that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

The man was rushed to the Paphos General with first, second and third degree burns and due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred today to the Nicosia General Hospital’s burns clinic.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleRoad network update, conditions in Troodos area
Next articleIsraeli President Herzog visits the UAE for the first time

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros