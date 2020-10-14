Man stole 15 thousand from credit card and disappeared

Using data of a bank credit card that had been intercepted, a 29-year-old seems to have purchased three designer bags of a total value of 14,360 euros and left Cyprus at the beginning of October.

According to the case under investigation, on 24 and 25 September, a man speaking English contacted by phone a shop and arranged for the purchase of three bags. For the bags’ payment he gave the details of a credit card, while the bags were delivered by tax at some point of a road in Sotira, Famagusta District, as requested by the buyer.

The shop owner then found out that the credit card was stolen and filed a complaint with the Limassol CID. An arrest warrant has been issued for the 29-year-old.

(philenews/CNA)