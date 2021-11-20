Man steals purse from shop in Nicosia

A man entered a shop in Nicosia yesterday and stole the purse of the shop’s employee which contained 1,500 euros, some personal documents, and a pair of earrings worth 300 euros.

Members of the Police were called to the scene and checked the shop’s camera as well.

A little while later members of the Ledra Street station saw and stopped a man looking like the culprit. It was a 29-year-old who had on him 1,650 euros. Since he did not provide satisfactory explanations about the sum the man was arrested. He then gave to the policemen the purse of the woman which he had hidden nearby. The man was remanded in custody and the Police Central Station is investigating the case.