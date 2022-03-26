NewsLocalMan steals jewellery from his partner's daughter

Man steals jewellery from his partner’s daughter

 

A Limassol man was remanded in custody for five days after he admitted to stealing the jewellery of his partner’s daughter.

The 54 year old, currently unemployed, was arrested following a complaint by a 33 year old that jewellery valued at 3.600 euro were stolen from her parents home between February and March 25th.

The man has been living in the house along with the woman’s 60 year old mother.
In her testimony, she expressed suspicions about the 54 year old, as he was unemployed and facing serious financial issues.
He initially denied involvement but soon admitted the theft both to daughter and mother.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
