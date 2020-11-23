News Local Man stabbed due to differences about fishing materials

Man stabbed due to differences about fishing materials

The Police in Paphos yesterday arrested a 39-year-old woman for stabbing and injuring a 39-year-old man on Saturday afternoon. Another three persons are wanted in relation to this case.

According to the police, all persons in question, who are all from Vietnam, went on Saturday afternoon to the house of the 39-year-old man and injured him with a knife.

Members of the Police force rushed to the scene and found the man, who was transferred to the Paphos General Hospital.

According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the fight was differences between the two parties about some fishing materials. The case is still under investigation.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
