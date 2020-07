A 39-year-old man who was stabbed at Phinikoudes promenade in Larnaca on Tuesday evening was in serious but stable condition at the coastal town’s hospital, police said on Wednesday.

The injured man who managed to drag himself to a coffee shop in the area just before midnight and ask for help was at the promenade at the time with three other men.

Police believe a brawl broke out between them and the stabbing followed.

Investigations are ongoing, police also said.