Man seriously injured; finally arrested by Police

A man was seriously injured while cultivating a vineyard in Kouklia village of Paphos on Easter Monday.

Members of the Police and of the Fire Service went to the scene and managed to disengage the man from the tractor he was using. He was taken to hospital and underwent surgery. According to his doctors, his condition is serious but he is out of danger.

Following further investigations, it was ascertained that the man was illegally in Cyprus. An arrest warrant was issued against both the man and his employer.

Investigations continue.

