Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case

The Criminal Court that met today in Larnaca sentenced a 30-year-old to eight years in prison finding him guilty in a case of drugs. The man had been arrested on 24 July 2020 by members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) working on a tip-off. Specifically, the YKAN members stopped a large motorcycle driven by the 30-year-old man from Nicosia in the parking lot of an apartment building in Larnaca. The 30-year-old driver and three other persons that he was meeting fled the scene as soon as they realised members of YKAN were present. However, the 30-year-old man and another man from Larnaca were arrested. Further investigation by YKAN both in the suspects’ backpack and in the surrounding area yielded approximately one kilo of cannabis as well as other evidence relating to the case.

(philenews)