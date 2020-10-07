News Local Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case

Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case

The Criminal Court that met today in Larnaca sentenced a 30-year-old to eight years in prison finding him guilty in a case of drugs. The man had been arrested on 24 July 2020 by members of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) working on a tip-off. Specifically, the YKAN members stopped a large motorcycle driven by the 30-year-old man from Nicosia in the parking lot of an apartment building in Larnaca. The 30-year-old driver and three other persons that he was meeting fled the scene as soon as they realised members of YKAN were present. However, the 30-year-old man and another man from Larnaca were arrested. Further investigation by YKAN both in the suspects’ backpack and in the surrounding area yielded approximately one kilo of cannabis as well as other evidence relating to the case.

Read More: Police arrest third suspect for alleged drug offences

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleRussia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’

Top Stories

Local

Man sentenced to eight years in prison for drug case

gavriella -
The Criminal Court that met today in Larnaca sentenced a 30-year-old to eight years in prison finding him guilty in a case of drugs....
Read more
Local

Russia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’

gavriella -
Russia believes that Turkey’s decision to open part of Varosha beach of the fenced-off city of Famagusta is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported...
Read more
Local

AKEL expresses concern about distance learning

gavriella -
The Parliament correctly decided to legalize distance learning, said President of the House Education Committee Kyriakos Hadjigiannis, adding that the situation with COVID-19 is...
Read more
Local

Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated

gavriella -
Following a meeting at the Kalavasos Dam, President of the House Environment Committee Adamos Adamou said that the target of the visit was to...
Read more
World

Greek Court: Golden Dawn crime group ‘wearing cloak of political party’

gavriella -
The Athens Court of Appeals on Wednesday delivered a guilty verdict for seven members of far-right Golden Dawn's leadership, finding that they had run...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Russia: Turkey’s decision on Varosha ‘unacceptable’

gavriella -
Russia believes that Turkey’s decision to open part of Varosha beach of the fenced-off city of Famagusta is unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported...
Read more
Local

AKEL expresses concern about distance learning

gavriella -
The Parliament correctly decided to legalize distance learning, said President of the House Education Committee Kyriakos Hadjigiannis, adding that the situation with COVID-19 is...
Read more
Local

Water of Kalavasos Dam may be contaminated

gavriella -
Following a meeting at the Kalavasos Dam, President of the House Environment Committee Adamos Adamou said that the target of the visit was to...
Read more
Local

Wanted man surrenders to Limassol Police

gavriella -
Ioannis Siakolas, wanted by the police in connection with a case under investigation of securing credit under false pretenses handed himself in to the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros