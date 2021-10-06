NewsLocalMan sending threatening messages to Matsakis arrested

Man sending threatening messages to Matsakis arrested

A person has been arrested yesterday regarding the case of threats against coroner Marios Matsakis.

It is a 40-year-old man who after found by the Police was taken to the Kofinou police station for interrogation, where he admitted that he committed the felonies he is accused of.

It must be reminded that after his decision to get vaccinated against Covid-19, something he released on social media, Marios Matsakis started getting threats both on social media and on his mobile phone.

