News World Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 60

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 60

 

A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey after being buried under the debris for 33 hours following a powerful earthquake which struck the country’s Aegean coast and Greek islands.

The death toll from Friday afternoon’s quake rose to 58.

Officials said 20 buildings were destroyed in Izmir’s Bayrakli district which was in the process of urban transformation due to lack of earthquake resistance.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

The Friday earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean Sea, northeast of Samos.

President Tayyip Erdogan said 885 people had been injured, 15 of them critically.

Sixteen-year-old Inci Okan was trapped under the rubble of the same 8-story building as the elderly man before being rescued 17 hours after the strong quake, along with her dog Fistik (Pistachio).

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) member Edanur Dogan visited Okan at hospital.

Emergency worker Dogan had held the girl’s hand while rescue teams removed the debris above her.

“I am very happy. Thankfully my father was not at home. My father couldn’t fit there. He would hurt his head. I am tiny. I am short so I squeezed in and that’s how I was rescued. We stayed home with my dog. Both of us are well,” Okan said from her hospital bed.

Okan promised to play the violin for Dogan after being discharged from hospital.

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleAzeri leader says he will fight ‘to the end’ if Karabakh talks fail

Top Stories

World

Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 60

Constantinos Tsintas -
  A 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a flattened building in western Turkey after being buried under the debris for 33 hours...
Read more
World

Azeri leader says he will fight ‘to the end’ if Karabakh talks fail

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said his troops would “go to the end” should negotiations fail to result in an agreement by ethnic Armenian forces...
Read more
World

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of...
Read more
Local

Hunters find man’s body near Episkopi, thought to be missing 82 year old

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The body of a man who is believed to be an 82 year old missing since July 19, was found by hunters early this...
Read more
World

Izmir quake death toll rises to 55, eight critical, many still missing

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The death toll from a powerful quake that flattened dozens of buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir rose to 55, with many...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Azeri leader says he will fight ‘to the end’ if Karabakh talks fail

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said his troops would “go to the end” should negotiations fail to result in an agreement by ethnic Armenian forces...
Read more
World

Six in custody over Nice church attack in France

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two more men were arrested in connection with a knife attack that left three dead at a church in Nice, bringing the number of...
Read more
World

Izmir quake death toll rises to 55, eight critical, many still missing

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The death toll from a powerful quake that flattened dozens of buildings in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir rose to 55, with many...
Read more
World

Turkey quake toll rises to 49, more than 800 aftershocks, major destruction

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The death toll in Izmir from a seven magnitude quake that hit the Turkish coastal city on Friday rose to 49, as crews are...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros