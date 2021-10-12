Man refers to his autistic child to escape prison

A 52-year-old man stole almost half a million euros from January 2012 until April 2017 when he was managing a printing office. The theft was revealed when he was fired from the company as redundant staff.

He admitted all charges and was imprisoned for 6.5 years. In an appeal to the Supreme Court, the man described his sentence as extreme, referring to the fact that he admitted the wrong-doing, his lack of a criminal record but also his particular family circumstances since he is the father of an autistic child.

However, the appeal was rejected due to the seriousness of the case, his long illegal activity and the big amount he stole, plus the fact that he did not return any money.